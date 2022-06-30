SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $6,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.