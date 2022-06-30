SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of NETGEAR worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,052. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $231,900 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

