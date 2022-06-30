SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,385,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

