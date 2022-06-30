SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 78,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,463,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

