Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 80.8% in June

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,516. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

