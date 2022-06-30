suterusu (SUTER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,966.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $24,966.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

