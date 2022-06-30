Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 267349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

