Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $112.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $10.11 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.