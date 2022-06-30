Symbol (XYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $283.00 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $283.00 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

