Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $90.74 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $90.74 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00269180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003048 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,565,095 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

