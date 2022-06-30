T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $112.82. 23,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,349. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

