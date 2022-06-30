Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 42,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 165,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLIS. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 66.55% and a negative net margin of 3,757.88%. Analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.5% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 666,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

