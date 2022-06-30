Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5652 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.53) to GBX 980 ($12.02) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.