TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. TD SYNNEX traded as low as $88.61 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 529971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,615,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

