Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. Team has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.