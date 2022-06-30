Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of TISI stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. Team has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.18.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
