TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY opened at $5.06 on Monday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

About TeamViewer (Get Rating)

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

