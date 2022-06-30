TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
TMVWY opened at $5.06 on Monday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.
About TeamViewer (Get Rating)
