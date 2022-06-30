TFG Advisers LLC Buys 108 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.43. 13,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,055. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

