TFG Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $474.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $393.88 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

