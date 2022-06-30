TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.79. 107,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,996. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

