TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

