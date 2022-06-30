The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Community Financial stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. Research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

