The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $207.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.63.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.56 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $70,604,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

