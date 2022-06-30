The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $101,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,241. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

