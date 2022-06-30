The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.