The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 41,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,172. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

