Theta Fuel Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $253.64 million and $17.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00251524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009073 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.