Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $146.98 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

