Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

TLYS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

