Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.04

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and traded as low as $85.61. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $85.70, with a volume of 126,974 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

