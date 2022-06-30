Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 1,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.