TopBidder Hits 24-Hour Volume of $258.00 (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $258.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,303.19 or 1.00046488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.