Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49), with a volume of 816861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.51).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.67 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

