TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $365.50

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 365.50 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 323244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 448.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($24,413.25).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.