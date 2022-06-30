TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,045,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,973,000 after buying an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 1,434,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,967,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 203.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 628,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 420,984 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

