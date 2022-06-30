TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
About TriState Capital (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
