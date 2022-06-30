TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

