Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Plans $0.72 Dividend

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7219 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.69.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

