Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7219 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.69. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $54.04.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)
