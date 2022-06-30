Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 6.1%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. This is a positive change from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.