Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

