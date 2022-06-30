two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TWO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TWO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 156,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. TWO has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.