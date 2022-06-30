UBS Group Reiterates $312.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $312.00 price target from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $7.10 on Thursday, reaching $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.