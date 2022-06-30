UBS Group Reiterates $312.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $312.00 price target from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.
NYSE:FDX traded down $7.10 on Thursday, reaching $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.