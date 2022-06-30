Ultra Reaches One Day Volume of $2.45 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $77.53 million and $2.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00527392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00286204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00037409 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

