UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211,067 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.70% of UMB Financial worth $79,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

