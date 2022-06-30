United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Shares Down 4.6%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.37. 338,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 575,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

