United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lessened by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Rentals by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.