Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 0.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 36,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 713,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

