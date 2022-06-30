Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 0.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 36,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 713,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
