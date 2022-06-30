VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 273,689 shares.The stock last traded at $86.04 and had previously closed at $87.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.