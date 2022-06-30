VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 273,689 shares.The stock last traded at $86.04 and had previously closed at $87.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

