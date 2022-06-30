Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $158.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.