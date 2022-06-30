Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.53. 28,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

