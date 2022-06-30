Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.66

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.66 and last traded at $101.66, with a volume of 963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

